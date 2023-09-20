Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

While psoriasis affects 1-3 per cent of the global population, cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death globally.

Researchers from the University of Padova in Italy conducted a study on 503 psoriasis patients without clinical cardiovascular disease, who underwent transthoracic doppler echocardiography to evaluate coronary microcirculation.

They found a high prevalence of coronary microvascular dysfunction in more than 30 per cent of asymptomatic patients.