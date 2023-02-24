Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, noted that lower exposure to airborne pollutants, even at relatively low levels, is associated with improvements in the development of lung function from childhood to early adulthood.

For the study, the team tested lung function of 4,000 individuals at the ages of 8, 16, and 24.

The researchers estimated, above all, concentrations of airborne pollutants, mostly from traffic, at sites where the participants lived from birth until early adulthood.