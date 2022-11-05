‘Climate change deadlier than cancer in some areas’

Higher temperatures and a warmer climate stress cardiovascular and respiratory systems around the world, but the effects will differ depending on how well communities are equipped to adapt.

According to the data, climate change could lead to nearly 67 deaths per 100,000 population in Faisalabad, Pakistan -- more deaths than strokes, the third leading cause of death.

Despite higher incomes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the death rate is still higher than Alzheimer’s disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death worldwide.

According to the research, the earth’s average temperature has risen by nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century, changing the entire planet’s surface.

Nevertheless, billions live in regions that have already experienced warmer temperatures than the global average.

As an example, the platform points to Maracaibo, Venezuela, noting that in the 1990s it averaged 62 annual days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. However, by mid-century, that number will likely soar to 201 days.

Electricity availability and fuels used to generate it to power air conditioners and heaters play a crucial role in our ability to cope with extreme temperatures, according to the UNDP.

As individuals, communities, and businesses adapt to changing conditions, the effects of climate change on energy use will vary locally.

In Jakarta, for example, electricity consumption in response to warmer temperatures is projected to increase by roughly one-third of current household consumption in Indonesia. This will require critical additional infrastructure planning.

Increasingly frequent and severe temperature extremes also threaten livelihoods, affecting work intensity and duration as well as affecting the ability to perform tasks.

“The impact of climate change differs across sectors of the economy with workers in high-risk, weather-exposed industries like agriculture, construction, mining and manufacturing most affected,” according to platform data.

In Niamey, Niger, in sectors such as construction, mining and manufacturing, excessive heat was responsible for 36 fewer working hours annually, taking a 2.5 percent toll on the country’s future GDP.