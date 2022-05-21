‘Cold virus’ behind 100,000 child deaths globally in 2019: Lancet study

The study is the first to examine the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease burden in narrow age brackets, reporting that there were over 45,000 deaths in infants under six months old in 2019, with one in five of the total global cases of RSV occurring in this age group.

“RSV is the predominant cause of acute lower respiratory infection in young children and our updated estimates reveal that children six months and younger are particularly vulnerable, said research co-author, Harish Nair, from the University of Edinburgh, UK.