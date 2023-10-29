Communication links slowly restored as Israeli ground operations continue in Gaza

New Delhi: The situation in Gaza remains critical with no end to the suffering of civilians and the international community, including the United Nations and other International Humanitarian Organisations are monitoring the developments closely amid helplessness and hope.

Several West Asia countries and Western countries have issued worrisome statements demanding peace and a ceasefire. Additionally, negotiations mediated by Qatar between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza are ongoing, albeit at a slower pace compared to before the recent escalation.

Meanwhile, the continuing bombing and conflict continue to impact the lives of countless civilians raising concerns about the humanitarian toll and the prospects for a lasting peace.

Communication Links Gradually Restored in Gaza After Daylong Blackout

In Gaza, phone lines and internet connections are slowly coming back to life after a communication blackout that lasted for over a day. This blackout had occurred as Israel escalated its bombardment of the region and initiated an extensive ground operation involving tanks and troops.

A near-total communications blackout yesterday gripped Gaza, with connectivity being severed as Israel escalated its bombardment of the territory and initiated a significant ground operation involving tanks and troops. Communication between the staff of the humanitarian organisation working inside Gaza was completely snapped worrying their headquarters and colleagues outside Gaza and even affecting the humanitarian supplies and needs.

Meanwhile, the conflict shows no signs of abating as Israel's military operations in Gaza continued overnight, with Palestinian armed factions in Gaza retaliating by firing more rockets into Israel.

On Friday night, Israel deployed troops and tanks into Gaza, with a primary focus on targeting infrastructure, including the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas. However, the Israeli military did not disclose the size of the deployment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described this as the "second stage" of a prolonged and challenging conflict that has completed three weeks. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza since the attacks that began on October 7, which resulted in the loss of many lives and the kidnapping of 229 Israeli people as hostages. Netanyahu has cautioned Israelis to brace themselves for a "long and difficult" campaign.

The new thrust of ground operations against Gaza has been ongoing since Friday night, and the presence of Israeli soldiers and tanks has increased further on Sunday evening. This marks the second phase of a three-week-old war, aimed at countering Hamas.

Netanyahu, who met with hostages' families on Saturday, assured that efforts to secure their release would persist even during the ground offensive. He also emphasized the need for Palestinian civilians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, where Israel's focus is directed toward militant hideouts and other installations.

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, home to a population of 2.3 million people, report that approximately 8,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since the October 7 airstrikes.

President Mahmoud Abbas, who oversees the Palestinian Authority in parts of the West Bank, has decried the situation as a "war of genocide and massacres" committed by Israeli forces, which he says the world is witnessing. In the West Bank, three Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces overnight.

The conflict has left many buildings in Gaza reduced to rubble, leaving residents struggling to find shelter and facing shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicines. Hundreds of locals are still missing.