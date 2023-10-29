Communication links slowly restored as Israeli ground operations continue in Gaza

New Delhi: The situation in Gaza remains critical with no end to the suffering of civilians and the international community, including the United Nations and other International Humanitarian Organisations are monitoring the developments closely amid helplessness and hope.
Several West Asia countries and Western countries have issued worrisome statements demanding peace and a ceasefire. Additionally, negotiations mediated by Qatar between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza are ongoing, albeit at a slower pace compared to before the recent escalation.
Meanwhile, the continuing bombing and conflict continue to impact the lives of countless civilians raising concerns about the humanitarian toll and the prospects for a lasting peace.
Communication Links Gradually Restored in Gaza After Daylong Blackout
In Gaza, phone lines and internet connections are slowly coming back to life after a communication blackout that lasted for over a day. This blackout had occurred as Israel escalated its bombardment of the region and initiated an extensive ground operation involving tanks and troops.
A near-total communications blackout yesterday gripped Gaza, with connectivity being severed as Israel escalated its bombardment of the territory and initiated a significant ground operation involving tanks and troops. Communication between the staff of the humanitarian organisation working inside Gaza was completely snapped worrying their headquarters and colleagues outside Gaza and even affecting the humanitarian supplies and needs.
Meanwhile, the conflict shows no signs of abating as Israel's military operations in Gaza continued overnight, with Palestinian armed factions in Gaza retaliating by firing more rockets into Israel.
On Friday night, Israel deployed troops and tanks into Gaza, with a primary focus on targeting infrastructure, including the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas. However, the Israeli military did not disclose the size of the deployment.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described this as the "second stage" of a prolonged and challenging conflict that has completed three weeks. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza since the attacks that began on October 7, which resulted in the loss of many lives and the kidnapping of 229 Israeli people as hostages. Netanyahu has cautioned Israelis to brace themselves for a "long and difficult" campaign.
The new thrust of ground operations against Gaza has been ongoing since Friday night, and the presence of Israeli soldiers and tanks has increased further on Sunday evening. This marks the second phase of a three-week-old war, aimed at countering Hamas.
Netanyahu, who met with hostages' families on Saturday, assured that efforts to secure their release would persist even during the ground offensive. He also emphasized the need for Palestinian civilians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, where Israel's focus is directed toward militant hideouts and other installations.
Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, home to a population of 2.3 million people, report that approximately 8,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since the October 7 airstrikes.
President Mahmoud Abbas, who oversees the Palestinian Authority in parts of the West Bank, has decried the situation as a "war of genocide and massacres" committed by Israeli forces, which he says the world is witnessing. In the West Bank, three Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces overnight.
The conflict has left many buildings in Gaza reduced to rubble, leaving residents struggling to find shelter and facing shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicines. Hundreds of locals are still missing.
Israeli army Update
Since October 7, a total of 331 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, with 32 soldiers taken captive. Additionally, at least 230 people have been transported into Gaza, although it is unclear if this figure includes the captive soldiers. The Israeli military launched operations against positions near the country's northern border with Lebanon, targeting locations associated with Hezbollah. The military has reported progress in line with its strategic plan, expanding ground operations to advance its goals.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have stated that on the last day, their warplanes conducted strikes on more than 450 military targets located in the Gaza Strip. These targets included military headquarters, observation posts, and anti-tank firing positions. Ground troops have also been actively involved in the ongoing conflict. The situation in the region remains fluid, with developments continuing to unfold in the conflict.
Hungry residents Break into UN Aid facilities
Thousands of Gaza residents resorted to breaking into the second-largest UNRAW warehouse in Deir al-Balah, where supplies of humanitarian aid are stored and distributed by the UN. The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) agency confirmed. That Items that were stolen include wheat flour and hygiene products. To date, over 90 lorries carrying humanitarian aid have been allowed into Gaza. Israel has refused to allow delivery of fuel into Gaza because it says it could be used for military purposes by Hamas.
According to Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in the Gaza Strip, "This is a troubling indication that civil order may be fraying after three weeks of conflict and a stringent blockade on Gaza." The people of Gaza are grappling with fear, frustration, and desperation, further exacerbated by the disruption of phone and internet communication lines. They increasingly feel isolated from their families within Gaza and the rest of the world.
This development reflects growing civil disorder after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza. The UN's humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, noted that aid had been scarcely reaching Gaza as Israeli bombardments intensified. The situation underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the conflict and siege have taken a toll on the daily lives of its residents.