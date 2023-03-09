Conducted major 'retaliation' strike on Ukraine, says Russia

Moscow: Russia on Thursday said that it has carried out a major "retaliation strike" on Ukraine in wake of the "terrorist attack" on Russia's Bryansk region last week.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said that the attack involved "high-precision long-range air, sea, and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system", RT reported. The latter has a range of more than 2,000 km.

"The massive retaliation strike" hit key elements of Ukraine's military infrastructure, defence industry complexes as well as energy facilities that contribute to their operations, it said. "The mission has been accomplished. All assigned targets have been hit," the statement added.

The ministry went on to say that the barrage destroyed attack drone bases and disrupted the transportation of reserves and foreign weapons. The attack also disabled production facilities used for repairing military equipment and ammunition production, it claimed.