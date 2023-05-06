Congress party's lies have been lost in BJP wave: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress who were trying to make their party's wave through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the BJP wave. Those who think Congress still has something left in Karnataka must come and see here." He further attacked the Congress party over "appeasement politics" and "corruption".

"Congress' appeasement, and 'talaabandi' have been very well realised by each and every person. Congress means total corruption, 85 per cent commission, appeasement politics, bowing before the terrorists and working on a 'Divide and Rule' formula. The OBC and Lingayat community are very sad and angry with the abuse by senior leaders of Congress," he said.