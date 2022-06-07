‘Constructive approach, CBMs between India, Pak key to improve ties’

Islamabad: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said that a constructive approach and confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India were key to the improvement of their ties and solution of the Kashmir issue.
Baerbock, who is in Pakistan on her maiden visit to the country, made the remarks here during a joint press conference along with her Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Responding to a question, Baerbock said she supported the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.
She said that a constructive approach and confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India were key to the improvement of their bilateral ties and the solution of the issue.
She also welcomed the Line of Control ceasefire agreed upon in 2021 and stressed the need for both sides to reduce tensions.
Bilawal said that peace in South Asia was “contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.”
The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it required a rational approach from the other side, adding with such irrational steps by India, the space for peace was being squeezed.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.