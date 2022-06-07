‘Constructive approach, CBMs between India, Pak key to improve ties’

Islamabad: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said that a constructive approach and confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India were key to the improvement of their ties and solution of the Kashmir issue.

Baerbock, who is in Pakistan on her maiden visit to the country, made the remarks here during a joint press conference along with her Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Responding to a question, Baerbock said she supported the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.