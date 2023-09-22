Cough sound may help identify COVID severity: Study

While most individuals impacted by Covid-19 experience milder symptoms and recover within a few weeks, the global pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to pose a significant health challenge.

Some of those affected may progress to develop more severe illness and pneumonia, often resulting in a more unfavourable prognosis.

Although protocols have been developed to assess patients' risk, diagnostic and prognostic tools primarily rely on expensive and less accessible imaging methods, such as radiography, ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT).