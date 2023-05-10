Court grants accountability bureau 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan

At the outset of the hearing, the country's top anti-corruption body sought 14-day physical remand of the former premier. Imran's council contended that NAB has no jurisdiction in the case, adding the anti-graft watchdog also did not share the inquiry report.

He maintained that a fair trial is Imran Khan's fundamental right. "Imran Khan's trial should be held in open court," his counsel urged the court. After the hearing, the former PM's lawyer held a press conference where he claimed that Khan alleged in court that he was tortured in custody and was not allowed to even use the washroom, according to the video posted by PTI's official Twitter handle. The former cricketing superstar alleged that he was given insulin through his diet to induce a heart attack.