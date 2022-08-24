COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere: WHO

Geneva: The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday.

In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. Health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week.

WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific. Deaths jumped by more than 183% in Africa but fell by nearly a third in Europe and by 15% in the Americas.

Still, WHO warned that COVID-19 numbers are likely severely underestimated as many countries have dropped their testing and surveillance protocols to monitor the virus, meaning that there are far fewer cases being detected.