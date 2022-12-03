‘Covid emergency phase closer to end but Omicron transmission remains’

Meanwhile, “gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality”, Tedros added.

WHO’s statistics have shown that the number of weekly deaths reported to it has declined slightly over the past five weeks, but more than 8,500 people lost their lives last week.

It’s “not acceptable three years into the pandemic when we have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives”, he said.

The WHO chief, however, admitted that Omicron, of which over 500 sublineages are circulating, tends to cause less severe disease than previous variants of concern.