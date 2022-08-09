Covid lockdown linked to increased suicidal thoughts

New York: The lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant effect on levels of suicidal ideation, says a new study.

The study indicated suicidal ideation, which involves someone thinking about or wishing for their own death, significantly increased in the 2020 post-lockdown patients compared with the 2018 and 2019 patients.

"Suicide prevention in the Covid-19 era is an important and difficult issue," the authors, including lead author Suzana Tosic Golubovic of the University of Nis in Serbia, stated.

"Further research studies are needed to find out how mental health consequences can be mitigated during and after the Covid-19 pandemic," they added.