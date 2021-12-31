Covid now infecting thousands of kids in US amid Omicron surge

New York, Dec 31 : In an alarming sign, Covid hospitalisations for children jumped 58 per cent across the US in the past week, according to the latest data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The US is averaging 260 paediatric Covid-19 hospitalisations a day, up nearly 30 per cent within a week, showed that data from December 21-December 27.
According to CBS News, unvaccinated people of all ages are at increased risk, including children.
"We need to get child vaccinations up. We need to get them higher than they are, particularly in the 5- to 11-year-old age group," Mary T. Bassett, acting commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, was quoted as saying in the report.
An Al Jazeera report mentioned, quoting doctors, that more severe Covid-19 symptoms being seen in hospitalised children this month include difficulty breathing, high fever, and dehydration.
"They need help breathing, they need help getting oxygen, they need extra hydration. They are sick enough to end up in the hospital, and that's scary for doctors, and it's scary for parents," said Rebecca Madan, a paediatric infectious disease specialist at New York University's Langone Health hospital system.