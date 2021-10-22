COVID outbreak in China leads to closure of schools, tourist sites

Citywide testing drives have been ordered, and people have been prohibited from leaving the affected areas unless they can show a negative test report within days of travel.



Given many of the affected regions in this latest outbreak are in China's north, the National Health Commission has urged enhanced measures to ensure that Covid prevention work can be carried out safely.



It has particularly emphasised on protecting female medical workers from the cold in the coming months, and has urged limiting the amount of time people spend outdoors.