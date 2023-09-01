COVID pandemic may have changed the gut bacteria of infants: Study

The findings, published in Scientific Reports, showed that infants whose gut microbes were sampled during the pandemic had lower alpha diversity of the gut microbiome, meaning that there were fewer species of bacteria in the gut.

The infants had a lower abundance of Pasteurellaceae and Haemophilus -- bacteria that live within humans and can cause various infections -- and significantly different beta diversity, which tells us how similar or dissimilar the gut microbiome for two groups may be.