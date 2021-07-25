Covid vaccination coverage crosses 43 crore

New July 25: India's cumulative Covid vaccine coverage has crossed the 43 crore mark, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Sunday.

Cumulatively, 43,31,50,864 doses have been administered through 52,72,431 sessions, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that 51,18,210 shots were administered in the last 24 hours.

Noting a new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination was commenced from June 21, it said that the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.