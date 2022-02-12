Current situation at LAC due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

“So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it’s an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community,” he added.

The border standoff in eastern Ladakh erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The tension escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Gogra as well as in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake last year.