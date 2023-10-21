Cyber attack on us an attempt of espionage: International Criminal Court

London: The International Criminal Court (ICC), headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, has determined that a cyber attack against its systems last month was attempted "espionage".

The ICC detected a serious cyber security incident in September and made various and serious efforts to address this attack.

In a statement, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack” with the “objective of espionage".

“The attack can therefore be interpreted as a serious attempt to undermine the court’s mandate,” the court said late on Friday.

The ICC holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed.

This latest attack came at the time of broader and heightened security concerns for the court.