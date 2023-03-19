Cyclone Freddy’s death toll hits 447

The country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) confirmed the figures in its sixth update on Saturday evening, revealing that 918 people have been injured and 282 are missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service and rescue teams are continuing their operations. According to the DoDMA update, the MDF is also airlifting relief items, medical supplies and personnel to places not accessible by road.