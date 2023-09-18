Dalai Lama greets PM Modi; says India’s growing stature reflected in G20 summit

His Holiness wrote, “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.

“As India’s longest staying guest, I have found it a great privilege and source of satisfaction to witness India’s growing stature on the international stage, reflected in events such as the G20 summit. That meeting also provided a great opportunity to highlight the interdependence of our shared world.

“India’s traditions of ahimsa and karuna are more than 1,000-years old. As the largest democracy and most populous nation on the planet, with a long tradition of inter-religious harmony, India presents an example to the world.