Dead satellite to crash into Earth on Wednesday, no threat to humans: NASA

Washington, April 18: A retired NASA satellite Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere in April, almost 21 years after launch. It does not present any threat to humans, the US space agency said.

Launched in 2002, the RHESSI observed solar flares and coronal mass ejections from its low-Earth orbit, helping scientists understand the underlying physics of how such powerful bursts of energy are created. NASA decommissioned it after 16 years, in 2018, due to communications difficulties.

The US Department of Defense, which is monitoring the satellite, expects the 660-pound spacecraft to re-enter the atmosphere at approximately 9:30 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. IST) on Wednesday, but the timings can vary.

While NASA expects most of the spacecraft to burn up as it travels through the atmosphere, some components are expected to survive re-entry.

"The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is low - approximately one in 2,467," the agency said in a statement.