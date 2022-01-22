DEATH OF 4 INDIAN NATIONALS | EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US, Canada

The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday said that the bodies of four people two adults, a teen and an infant were found on the Canadian side of the US-Canada border near Emerson on Wednesday.

Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation, Jaishankar tweeted.