Death toll from devastating Morocco earthquake increases to 2,901

In Ouirgane in the Atlas Mountains, one of the hardest-hit villages in the mountainous areas, Xinhua news agency reporters saw all the houses flattened and rescue teams using excavators to clear the debris.

Ouirgane suffered major losses in the earthquake, with buildings destroyed and most residents are now either sleeping in tents or have left the village.

Morocco has accepted offers of aid from Spain, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, while the help offers from other countries are pending approval.