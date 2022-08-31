Death toll in catastrophic Pakistan flooding reaches 1,162

On Tuesday, the UN issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency aid to help Pakistan.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is due to visit the country next week, said in a video message at the launch of the appeal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the developed world not to leave countries like Pakistan, which is responsible for less than 1 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions, at the mercy of climate change.

“If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. Threat of climate change is real, potent & staring us in the face,” Sharif tweeted.

According to Pakistan’s planning minister, the flooding has already inflicted around $10 billion in losses to the economy, which has long been struggling due to high current account and fiscal deficits and chronic energy shortages.