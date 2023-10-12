Death toll in Israel-Hamas conflict spikes to over 2,500

Jerusalem/Gaza: The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,500, with more fatalities expected as the violence continued for a sixth day on Thursday.

In a report, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news said that at least 1,300 Israelis have died since the Hamas launched its brutal assault on October 7.

The Health Ministry said 3,268 people were injured, of which 443 were still in hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Attempts to find bodies in southern towns and villages continued on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed and 5,763 others injured since Israel's bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave began shortly after the attack.