Death toll in Sudan unrest reaches 270 as violent clashes re-erupt

Khartoum: The death toll due to the unrest in Sudan has increased to 270 as violent clashes re-erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after attempts at a ceasefire crumbled, just hours after the two conflicting sides had agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire, media reports said.

The clashes which first erupted on April 15 in capital Khartoum both near the army command and the presidential palace, as well close to two RSF bases to the north and west of the city, continues as of Wednesday morning with heavy gunfire, explosions and the roar of warplanes, CNN reported.

The SAF and RSF had previously agreed to a three-hour ceasefire on Sunday, and again on Monday, and the latest which was to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) citing Sudan's Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center said that besides the fatalities, more than 2,600 people were also injured in the violence.