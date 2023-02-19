Death toll in Turkey exceeds 40,000 after earthquakes

Ankara, Feb 19: The death toll from two major earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6 has risen to 40,642, the country's disaster agency said.

Search and rescue efforts will be largely completed as of Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency quoted Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), as saying.

The emergency work was concentrated in southern Hatay province, which was hit hardest in last week's quakes, he said, adding that the disaster agency had nearly 13,000 personnel working in the area.