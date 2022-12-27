Death toll rises to 57 as big freeze grips US

Storm-related deaths have been recorded in 12 states -- Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, Xinhua news agency quoted an NBC News report as saying.

The winter storm and blizzard before and during the Christmas Holiday have caused the death of at least 27 people in Erie County in western New York State, said County Executive Mark Poloncarz in a briefing on Monday. "This is a horrible situation. The ferocity of this storm was worse than the blizzard of '77, and now it appears that we've had more deaths countywide," Poloncarz said, adding that blinding snow has limited rescue and response efforts.