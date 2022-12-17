Demonstrators mark Bangladesh's War of Independence in POK: Report

Srinagar, Dec 17: Demonstrations were held in the Bagh and Hajira areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to mark the Bangladesh’s war of independence, reports said today.
As per news agency ANI, the protesters compared the situation of then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) with the present situation of the POK under the current regime.
It said the protesters raised slogans against Islamabad with fresh calls of freedom from Islamabad.
This was for the first time that such protests were organised on December 16 in POK.
93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, in December 16, 1971.
The day celebrated by India as 'Vijay Diwas' also marks the the largest military surrender after the Second World War.
On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan signed the Instrument of Surrender.
As per ANI, POK has witnessed frequent anti-Pakistan and anti-Army protests recently.