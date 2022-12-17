Demonstrators mark Bangladesh's War of Independence in POK: Report

This was for the first time that such protests were organised on December 16 in POK.

93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, in December 16, 1971.

The day celebrated by India as 'Vijay Diwas' also marks the the largest military surrender after the Second World War.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan signed the Instrument of Surrender.

As per ANI, POK has witnessed frequent anti-Pakistan and anti-Army protests recently.