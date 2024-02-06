Diplomatic efforts for peace flounder as Israel-Gaza conflict enters 4th month today

New Delhi, Feb 6: February 7 marks the completion of 4 months since the onset of the Israel-Gaza Conflict, with the situation showing no sign of improvement as the death toll continues to rise.

The Palestinian Health Ministry’s latest report paints a grim picture, with at least 107 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours alone due to continuing Israeli attacks across Gaza.

Since October 7, the conflict has exacted a heavy toll, claiming the lives of at least 27,585 individuals in Gaza, around half of the Gaza Strip is flattened, with no medical help while leaving 66,978 others wounded. On the other side, Israel has mourned the loss of 1,300 lives from Hamas attacks and around 240 persons were kidnapped with 130 still holed up somewhere in the custody of the Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

In the last four months, the conflict has further escalated beyond the boundaries of Israel and Palestinian areas with the involvement of Iranian-backed proxies, who have intensified hostilities against US forces in Iraq and Syria.

Additionally, the Yemeni Houthis’ disruption of shipping routes in the Red Sea has added another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation.

In response, the US has initiated retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed militias across Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, following a recent drone strike in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three American troops and numerous injuries.

US Secretary of State in West Asian Countries

Amidst this backdrop of violence and instability, US Secretary of State Blinken is intensifying diplomatic efforts, embarking on a visit to Egypt and Qatar in a bid to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken’s agenda also includes efforts to secure the release of captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. However, formidable challenges persist as Hamas and Israel remain at loggerheads over critical aspects of a potential truce, while Israel adamantly rejects US calls for a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Blinken’s meeting yesterday with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince aimed to advance discussions on a ceasefire and post-war planning, while simultaneously working towards easing regional tensions.

Nevertheless, challenges loom large as Iran-backed groups show little sign of being deterred by US actions, underscoring the complexity of the situation.

The Secretary’s trip to the region comes at a critical juncture, described by senior US officials as one of the most precarious in decades. Blinken seeks to reinforce the message that the Biden administration is committed to de-escalating the conflict and avoiding war with Iran.

Efforts are underway to negotiate the release of over 130 hostages held in Gaza, with Qatar and Egypt mediating with US support. However, significant obstacles remain in bridging the gaps in these discussions.

In Gaza, despite Israeli forces withdrawing from some devastated areas, Hamas is beginning to reemerge, signaling that Israel’s objective of neutralizing the group remains far from accomplished. The region remains on edge, with hopes pinned on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and pave the way for a lasting peace.