Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.

The man had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said.

Fire officials said three victims were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. Police later said one was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

All three were later listed in stable condition at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The first floor of the Encino hospital and some nearby offices were evacuated, police said.