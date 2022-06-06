‘Don’t give in to despair on global warming’

While Espinosa said that much more is needed, she noted that the commitments so far were also made during a time of international turmoil from the US decision under President Donald Trump to pull out of the Paris accord, later reversed by the Biden administration to the first years of the coronavirus pandemic.

We must never give in to despair, she said. We must continue to move forward. Look at what we have accomplished in the last six years.

Many of the key issues delegates gathered in Bonn will try to resolve in the coming days centre around financial aid to poor countries struggling to cope with the impacts of climate change.