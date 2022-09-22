Don’t think reference to J&K at UN is helpful: India

Responding to questions on the remarks made by the Turkish President, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, “I don’t think a reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the UNGA is useful or helpful”.

In 2019, during an address at the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the UN, Erdogan had said, “Despite the resolutions adopted (by the UNSC), Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir.”

Bagchi noted that Prime Minister NarendraModi had a meeting with the Turkish President on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit meeting in Samarkand last week.

“As regards Jammu and Kashmir, our position is very clear. This issue needs to be resolved in the Shimla Agreement and bilaterally and also in a conducive atmosphere free of terrorism. I don’t think reference to Kashmir in UNGA is useful or helpful,” Bagchi said.