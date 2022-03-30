Doval holds talks with German security, foreign policy adviser

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday held separate talks with visiting German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner covering the geo-political turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine as well as key bilateral issues.

Plotner is on a day-long visit to India following which he will travel to Japan.

“Good to see Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner this afternoon. Understandably, our conversation focused around the Ukraine situation,” Jaishankar tweeted.