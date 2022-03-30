Dream leads to woman being slaughtered in Pak for alleged blasphemy

The murder occurred early in the morning outside the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat. According to the first information report (FIR), when police reached the site of the crime, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed.

Sharp objects were used in the attack on the victim, the FIR added.

The suspects -- aged 17, 21 and 24, respectively -- killed the 21-year-old victim over "difference of opinion on religious issues" and allegations of blasphemy.