Dubai's investment in J&K major success for India: Ex-Pak envoy Basit

Criticising Prime Minister Khan's foreign policy, Basit, who was Islamabad's envoy to New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, said it is clear that Pakistan has ceded ground to India.

"In the past, they [OIC member nations] have never done something to make Pakistan feel that Muslim nations and the OIC are not standing behind us on the Kashmir issue. They may not have been very vocal, but have ensured not to work against our sentiment on Kashmir," he was quoted as saying by The News International newspaper.