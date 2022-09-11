EAM Jaishankar underscores significance of India -Saudi Arabia's strategic relationship

Riyadh: The collaboration carries the promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security, and development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, underscoring the significance of the strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries, addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning.

"Addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning. Underlined the importance of the India-Saudi Strategic Relationship at a time when the world is at crossroads, he said in a tweet.