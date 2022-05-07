Earthquake damages over 80 houses in Balochistan

The earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing the people to run out of their homes into the open, officials said.

After the major jolts, the area kept experiencing aftershocks at brief intervals.

A vast area of Aurnaji was affected by the earthquake that demolished over 80 houses while big cracks appeared in 260 other houses, retired Major Ilyas Kibzai, the deputy commissioner of Khuzdar, told Dawn, adding that most of the destroyed houses were built with mud.