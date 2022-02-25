Earthquake kills 7 in Indonesia

Pasaman (Indonesia): A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, killing seven people and injuring 85, while causing panic on the island and in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth's surface.