Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul, May 9: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The earthquake occurred at 3:32 am IST on Tuesday and hit at a depth of 120 kilometres. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-05-2023, 03:32:23 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 116km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.