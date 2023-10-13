Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

Earlier, on October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted from its handle on X.

The earthquake in the Herat province claimed more than 4000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential buildings, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks on Saturday.