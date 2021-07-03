Earth's cryosphere shrank by 87,000 sq kms per year in last 37 years

Beijing, July 2 (IANS) The global cryosphere -- all the areas with frozen water on Earth -- shrank by about 87,000 square kilometers per year on average between 1979 and 2016, as a result of climate change, according to a new study.

The extent of land covered by frozen water is just as important as its mass because the bright white surface reflects sunlight so effectively, cooling the planet. Changes in the size or location of ice and snow can alter air temperatures, change the sea level, and even affect ocean currents worldwide.



The researchers from Lanzhou University in China calculated the daily extent of the cryosphere and averaged those values to come up with yearly estimates. While the extent of the cryosphere grows and shrinks with the seasons, they found that the average area covered by Earth's cryosphere has contracted overall since 1979, correlating with rising air temperatures. The new study is published in Earth's Future.