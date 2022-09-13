Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

It's a symbolic, but an important step, Hidalgo said, brushing off criticism that Paris authorities could do more to reduce energy consumption by 10% the target set in July by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a nationwide sobriety plan to conserve energy.

For safety reasons, streetlights will stay on across Paris and the ornate bridges over the Seine River also will remain illuminated at night, Hidalgo told reporters.

To align with France's savings plan, she said she will press the government to adjust the lighting on national monuments in Paris, such as the domed Pantheon and the Arc de Triomphe, the famous Napoleonic arch that dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

Paris authorities also aim to save energy by moving the start of heating season for a whole month, from mid-October to mid-November.

They also plan to lower the temperature in public buildings by 1 degree, from 19 to 18 degrees Celsius during office hours, and to 16 C after hours and on weekends.