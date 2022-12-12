Elon Musk says criminally prosecute Dr Fauci, scientific community slams him

San Francisco, Dec 12: Elon Musk on Monday said that outgoing White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, should be criminally prosecuted for funding research that "killed millions of people" in the Covid-19 pandemic. His comment was met with strong criticism from the scientific community and government leaders.

Fauci, set to retire this month as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US, has always emphasised the safety and efficacy of the approved Covid vaccines in preventing severe illness and deaths, encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk first tweeted.