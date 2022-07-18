Emergency declared in Sri Lanka

The emergency has been declared in a proclamation by Acting President Wickremesinghe in terms of Article 40(1)(C) of the Constitution, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act No. 28 of 1988, Daily Mirror reported.



Nominations for the presidential candidates will be held on Tuesday and the new President of Sri Lanka will be elected on July 20.