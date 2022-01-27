England lifts COVID restrictions as Omicron threat recedes

But he added that “as we learn to live with COVID, we need to be clear-eyed that this virus is not going away”. While infections continue to fall, health officials said that Omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly.

Officials said almost 84 per cent of people over 12 years old in the UK have had their second vaccine dose, and that of those eligible, 81 per cent have received their booster shot.

Hospital admissions and the number of people in intensive care units have stabilised or fallen, and daily cases have fallen from a peak of over 200,000 cases a day around New Year to under 100,000 in recent days.