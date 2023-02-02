Ensure Oz territory is not used for anti-India activities: India to Aus

New Delhi: Strongly denouncing the recent acts of violence against its diaspora, India on Thursday asked Australia to ensure that its territory is not used for activities detrimental to India's territorial integrity, security and national interest.

"We have requested Australia to ensure the safety and security of the members of the Indian community and their properties, and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities that will be detrimental to India's territorial integrity, security, and national interest," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Bagchi was responding to the recent attack on Indians by Khalistan supporters in Australia during a referendum called by the banned 'Sikhs For Justice' for the creation of an independent Sikh state.