Escalating Conflict in Israel & Gaza enters 3rd day with no respite; fear of escalation looms large

New Delhi: In the heart of South Israel and Jerusalem, the haunting wail of air raid sirens has become a terrifyingly common sound. Each time the sirens blare, it signals that rockets from Gaza are hurtling toward Israeli cities.

The immediate response of civilians is to seek shelter, clutching their loved ones, in the hope of avoiding becoming casualties of this relentless barrage. Recent reports indicate that at least three explosions rocked Jerusalem on Monday and several explosions in scattered towns of South Israel.

The city of Ashkelon, located in southern Israel, has borne the brunt of these intermittent rocket attacks, resulting in additional injuries to half a dozen civilians on Monday’s attack. In nearby Ashdod, a woman was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The escalation of violence has left Israeli civilians living in fear for their lives, as the conflict enters its third day.

Human Toll on Both Sides including US and UK citizens

The United States government has officially confirmed the loss of nine of its citizens in Israel. In a statement, the White House expressed its profound condolences to the victims and their families, while also wishing a swift recovery to those who were injured.

Additionally, reports indicate that over ten British citizens are feared to be either dead or missing in Israel in the wake of the recent attacks initiated by Hamas from Gaza, as revealed by a reliable UK source to the BBC.

The conflict has exacted a heavy toll on both Israelis and Palestinians. As the Israeli military continues to clash with Hamas militants in towns along the border with Gaza, the casualties continue to mount. Tragically, at least 700 Israelis have lost their lives, and nearly 2,400 have been wounded since Hamas launched a surprise invasion on a Saturday morning.

On the other side of the border, in Gaza, Palestinian around 500 people are dead and 2,751 wounded. The civilian population in Gaza is grappling with the devastating consequences of this conflict, trapped in a densely populated enclave with limited access to essential resources and health services.