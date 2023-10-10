Escalating Israel-Hamas conflict enters 4th Day with no signs of abatement

Displacement Crisis

The United Nations reports that nearly 200,000 people, or nearly a tenth of Gaza's population, have been displaced since the hostilities began. Most displaced individuals are taking shelter in schools, and further displacement is expected as clashes persist. Gaza is poised to face shortages of water and electricity due to the blockade, adding to the humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Modi received a call from the Prime Minister of Israel

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for updating him on the ongoing situation in his country. Condemning terrorism in all its forms, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with Israel at this difficult time.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."